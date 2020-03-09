Kourtney Kardashian says those who criticise her parenting are the ''worst''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star knows she will get a number of negative comments because of her fame but the ones that really grate on her is when people comment on how she raises her kids - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

She said: ''I really try to not give energy to things that aren't worthy of my energy. Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it ... but I usually don't think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don't know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I've got this, I'm good, thanks.''

And the 40-year-old reality television personality says her goal for 2020 is to be ''so present in the moment''.

Asked about her 2020 goals, she added to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's lifestyle website Rose Inc: ''Personally: Ahhhh, always growing. Been really making an effort to be so present in the moment, and honestly the biggest thing I am focusing on right now is to try and limit the negative things that come out of my mouth. It's made such a difference so far.''

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously confessed she ''wishes'' she was pregnant after one fan quizzed her on her tummy in a photo she psoted to social media.

When the fan commented to ask if Kourtney was expecting, the brunette beauty - who is dating Younes Bendjima - responded: ''no i wish (sic)'' alongside a pregnancy emoji.