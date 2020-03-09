Kourtney Kardashian says those who criticise her parenting are the ''worst''.
Kourtney Kardashian says those who criticise her parenting are the ''worst''.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star knows she will get a number of negative comments because of her fame but the ones that really grate on her is when people comment on how she raises her kids - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.
She said: ''I really try to not give energy to things that aren't worthy of my energy. Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it ... but I usually don't think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don't know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I've got this, I'm good, thanks.''
And the 40-year-old reality television personality says her goal for 2020 is to be ''so present in the moment''.
Asked about her 2020 goals, she added to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's lifestyle website Rose Inc: ''Personally: Ahhhh, always growing. Been really making an effort to be so present in the moment, and honestly the biggest thing I am focusing on right now is to try and limit the negative things that come out of my mouth. It's made such a difference so far.''
Meanwhile, Kourtney previously confessed she ''wishes'' she was pregnant after one fan quizzed her on her tummy in a photo she psoted to social media.
When the fan commented to ask if Kourtney was expecting, the brunette beauty - who is dating Younes Bendjima - responded: ''no i wish (sic)'' alongside a pregnancy emoji.
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
It's the 50th anniversary of the serial killer's debut album 'Lie: The Love and Terror Cult'.
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
Listen to his live performance of new single 'Withdrawal'.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.