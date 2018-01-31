Kourtney Kardashian drinks vinegar twice a day.

The 38-year-old reality star tries to stick to a healthy diet, which she enjoys alongside apple cider vinegar drinks, probiotics and other supplements.

She revealed: ''Every morning, when I wake up, I take collagen supplements on an empty stomach. About 20 minutes after the collagen, I usually drink one tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar mixed into a glass of water. Both of these habits have a ton of health benefits that affect everything from your skin to the way your body processes nutrients...

''Before breakfast, I take a vegan probiotic shot. Then, almost every morning, I eat freshly made avocado pudding with E3Live blue-green algae, bone broth protein powder and MCT oil. It only takes a few minutes to make and it provides healthy fats to give me energy before a workout...

''In the evening, before dinner, I do another round of apple cider vinegar mixed with water, then another probiotic shot.''

Kourtney - who has children Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and three-year-old Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick - also revealed she works out five or six times a week.

She said: ''After exercising--which I try to do 5-6 times a week in the morning--I usually have a bowl of whole grain oatmeal made on the stove (instant isn't as good for you!). I'll add fruits, sprinkle seeds or bee pollen, or drizzle honey on top to mix it up.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star laid out a typical day's meals on her official app.

She said of her lunch: ''I love salads, so I usually have one for lunch every day with some type of protein added, like chicken or salmon. Whenever possible, I try to make my own simple balsamic or ginger dressing since store-bought dressings have lots of unnecessary sugar and preservatives.

''If I'm hungry in the afternoon, I'll have fresh vegetables with avocado hummus, raw almonds or a bit of fresh fruit. I also usually drink hot green tea right after lunch.''

And for dinner, Kourtney likes to plan ahead.

She said: ''I love fresh, simple soups made with asparagus, sweet potatoes or beets. I also make turkey chili when it's cold outside. I usually try to make soups and chili on a Sunday, so I have the extras in the fridge when I'm busy during the week.''

But the brunette beauty admitted she doesn't stick to her diet all the time because ''you have to live your life!''