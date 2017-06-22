Kourtney Kardashian has ''no game'' according to her sister Khloe.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - might have successfully charmed her way into a relationship with former boxer Younes Bendjima, but her younger sister Khloe has branded her as ''the biggest p***y'' when it comes to flirting.

In a deleted scene from their reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Khloe tells her friends: ''I'm going to make Kourt talk to some guy,'' the Good American designer tells friend Larsa Pippen as the girls get ready for a night out. ''Have you guys seen her try to like, talk to someone? She has no game at all and it's amazing! Because you just would think...''

When Larsa Pippen interrupts: ''She'd be so poppin', right?''

Khloe then continued: ''Totally. Because she's so like, dope, but Kourtney is the biggest p***y!''

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously claimed she was living a different life'' since parting ways with on/off boyfriend Scott in 2015, as she can now start making her own decisions.

She said: ''I feel like Scott and I were very co-dependent and I just would always bounce every idea off of him. Also, I'm just like living a different life now where doing more for myself is like an option and now that I am able to make my own decisions, I want to make the best decisions.''

And a source recently insisted the brunette beauty was ''done'' with Scott after moving on with new beau Younes.

They said: ''She's done treating Scott like a baby and worrying how he'll react to her every move. She cares for and respects the father of her children, but romantically ... it's just over.''

Sources also believe Kourtney is ''having a lot of fun'' with her new beau, whom she met through mutual friends.

Another insider said: ''Kourtney and Younes are hooking up [but] it's not serious yet. They are having a lot of fun together and it's very casual. They met through mutual friends in Los Angeles.''