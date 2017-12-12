Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly ''very happy'' in her romance with Younes Bendjima.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with her former partner Scott Disick - has been in a relationship with the handsome model for around a year, and it has now been reported the pair are still going strong, with Kourtney even considering inviting him to spend Christmas with her famous family.

A source told People magazine: ''It's definitely serious. No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.

''Younes has met her kids. Kourtney's family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn't party, isn't flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It's obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.

''Younes will be in LA for Christmas and is invited to celebrate with Kourtney's family.''

It isn't the first time Kourtney has been said to be serious about her relationship with the 24-year-old hunk, as in October it was reported that they would spend Thanksgiving together.

An insider said at the time: ''They are very serious. He has been staying at her house a lot, but only if the kids are not there. They will be spending holidays together and Younes is invited to the Kardashians' holiday party.''

It comes after Kourtney's former partner Scott - who is now in a relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie - ''screamed at the top of his lungs'' when he found out his former flame had moved on with someone new.

Kourtney said previously: ''Last night I went to dinner with a guy and was photographed and I just felt like I should give Scott a heads up out of respect, even though he hasn't done the same to me in the past. But the photos never ended up coming out in the end so it was pretty much all for nothing.''

And her sister Khloe Kardashian, who had witnessed the phone call, added: ''He was screaming at the top of his lungs.''