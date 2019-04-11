Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had a ''great time'' in Finland together.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her former partner, along with his girlfriend, took their three children, Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and four-year-old Reign to spend spring break in Europe and enjoyed the snowy weather.

A source told People magazine: ''The family trip was for the kids' spring break. This is why Scott and Sofia came along.

''They spent several days in Finland and had a great time. It was a lot of snow so the kids had fun.''

The group stayed at the Arctic TreeHouse, a unique hotel located inside the Arctic Circle which boasts freestanding rooms on stilts within a pine forest, and they got the chance to see the Northern Lights, as well as enjoying a snowmobile safari.

It isn't the first time the trio have vacationed together, as in December they took the children for a relaxing break to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

At the time, Scott, 35, poked fun at the situation, sharing a photo on Instagram of himself on a sun lounger with Kourtney, 39, on one side of him and 20-year-old Sofia on the other.

He captioned the image: ''What more can a guy ask for. THREE'S COMPANY.''

Kourtney recently admitted she hopes her friendship with Scott can send a ''good message'' to other people.

She said: ''I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together.

''And I think it's a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too.''