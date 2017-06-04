Kourtney Kardashian ''has had enough'' with Scott Disick.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly furious with her former partner - with whom she shares Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - after he recently enjoyed a fling-fuelled holiday in Cannes, France.

A source said: ''Scott has gone off the deep end again ... for a few weeks now ... This is something that Scott has struggled with for years, and something Kourtney has dealt with since she has known Scott. When Scott starts partying, he can't stop. There is no middle ground for Scott - it's go all in or none at all. This is how he has always been.

''[Scott] goes into the dark, depressed stages [and he] turns to partying for help ... Kourtney has had enough and does not want him around the kids until he can figure his own problems out. [She knows Scott is] a good father and never wanted to punish the kids with not seeing their father. The kids are getting older, especially Mason, where they know that something is wrong.''

And the 38-year-old television personality's ''first priority'' is to protect her three children but is reportedly worried about Scott too.

An insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Kourtney's first priority is to protect her kids, and that's what she'll do [but she is] worried about Scott. She has been through this so many times before and does love him; he's the father of her three children. She's worried this won't ever stop and hopes he gets the help he needs ...

''Scott knows that Kourtney will never take him back until he stops drinking and grows up, but it's hard for him to do that. Scott seeing Kourtney spending so much time with Younes definitely makes all of his own demons a lot worse.''