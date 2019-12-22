Kourtney Kardashian is giving Younes Bendjima ''another chance''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is back dating her ex-boyfriend again and is hopeful it will all work out for the best this time around.

A source told People magazine: ''In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn't trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though ... Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney's kids. They really like him. It's never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Kourtney is enjoying a ''no strings attached'' romance with Younes.

A source said of the romance between the 40-year-old reality television star and her former boyfriend: ''He's head over heels and would get serious again in a heartbeat, but Kourt's no longer there at the moment and just wants to keep things casual. She enjoys the attention and finds it hard to resist having the occasional booty call when he's so persistent, plus they do still have a bunch of mutual friends in common. It will take a very special guy to tie Kourtney down long-term.''

Kourtney and Younes' reunion came just one month after she ran into Younes and another of her exes, Luka Sabbat, whilst out to dinner at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood with her siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

A source said at the time: ''Kourtney did not leave with either Younes or Luka and left by herself, but she and Younes did see each other inside.''