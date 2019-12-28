Kourtney Kardashian has decided to give Younes Bendjima ''another chance''.

The 40-year-old reality TV star - who has kids Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - has decided to rekindle her romance with Younes and is happy to make their relationship public once again.

A source explained: ''Kourtney decided to give him another chance.''

Kourtney enjoys spending time with Younes and, importantly, he's also developed a good relationship with her children.

Another source told PEOPLE: ''They have fun together and her kids like him.

''He seems very committed to Kourtney. She's happy that they are back together. She didn't want to hide the relationship any more. It was her decision to make it public again.''

Kourtney and Younes split in August 2018 - but their reunion has seemingly been on the cards for some time.

Earlier this month, in fact, an insider suggested that the high-profile duo may have been on the cusp of rekindling their romance.

The source said at the time: ''In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn't trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can, though ...

''Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney's kids.

''They really like him. It's never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she's giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it.''

Kourtney recently confirmed that she'd reunited with Younes by posting a photograph of them together at her family's annual festive bash on social media.

The couple previously dated for two years and it was her first long-term relationship following her split from Scott Disick in 2015.