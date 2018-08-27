Kourtney Kardashian declared she was ''so over everyone'' as her sisters encouraged her to invite her ex-partner Scott Disick to a party.

The 'Keeping Up With Kardashians' star fumed at her sister Kim when the mother-of-three suggested she should invite her ex Scott to Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party.

Kim said: ''We really haven't resolved anything with Kourtney since the therapy session. We've so much more to really hash out and it just hasn't happened yet, so we've just all been kind of walking on eggshells around each other. This was made abundantly clear when Kourt expressed the unpopular opinion that she didn't want ex Scott Disick to attend Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party.''

And she told Kourtney: ''You have to invite Scott. You can't just have him come to a party for 10 years as part of our family, he's still part of our family. Scott has never done anything mean or said anything negative. So that's different [from Caitlyn Jenner].''

However, Kourtney insisted it was just her decision.

Speaking on the family's reality show, she added: ''This is exactly why my sisters and I haven't been getting along. They just don't have my back and they don't take my feelings into consideration. And now I feel like the same thing's happening with Kendall. If it's not exactly what they think there is always criticism and judgement and I'm not here to be criticized every day.''