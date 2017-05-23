Kourtney Kardashian carries out a ''handful of exercises'' to tone her glutes.

The 38-year-old American reality star - who has sons Mason, seven, Reign, two, and four-year-old daughter Penelope with her on/off partner Scott Disick - has revealed her fitness regime she follows to get into shape ahead of ''bikini season''.

Speaking about her exercise plan prior to stripping down to her swimwear over the summer months on her website KourtneyKardashian.com, the raven-haired beauty said: ''Ahead of bikini season, I have a handful of exercises I swear by to keep my glutes toned.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star relies on a resistance band and a kettlebell to help her carry out her preferred moves, and she has claimed the ''best part'' is if you own the equipment and can work out in the comfort of your own home.

She added: ''The best part? If you have a few key pieces of gear, you can do all of these moves at home.''

The oldest child in the Kardashian/Jenner brood has revealed she will do three sets of leg lifts, kick backs and side kicks for 30 seconds each.

She explained: ''Leg lifts and kick backs are very straightforward, can be done anywhere and are really effective in toning your glutes and quads. Using a resistance band around your thighs with slightly bent knees, keep one foot stationary and kick the other foot straight out to the side of your body, then come back to center. Next, kick your foot directly behind while lifting off the ground, then come back to center. To modify this move and make it slightly easier, you can touch your toe to the ground, instead of lifting.

''A resistance band that fits around your thighs. Most bands are sold in sets with a selection of different strengths so you can start with the easiest and upgrade as you build muscle.''

And the television personality will ''kick things up a notch'' by doing four sets of 10 ''weighted squat cleans''.

She explained: ''If I'm really making an effort to get toned, I'll kick things up a notch by doing weighted squat cleans with a kettlebell or sandbag. Lean forward with the weight and slowly lift up. As soon as you pass the knee, accelerate into a squat. You have to be very careful not to let your knees go over your toes when you squat down, so I do this move really slow and controlled.''