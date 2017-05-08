Kourtney Kardashian thinks Scott Disick disrespected her by flying another woman out to Costa Rica during a family vacation.

The 38-year-old beauty and Scott took their three children - Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - on a family break to the Central American country in January and even though they are no longer together, Kourtney thinks Scott's decision to invite another woman along was insensitive.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kourtney explained: ''Scott and I are living our own lives, but we're here with our kids. We're here to just be a family and I don't understand why he would even think to invite somebody. It's hurtful and disrespectful.''

Kourtney - who is reported to be dating Younes Bendjima - subsequently ruled out the possibility of rekindling her romance with Scott, saying he lacks the necessary ''moral characteristics''.

She shared: ''I really don't think I could get back together with him. My kids deserve someone with more moral characteristics.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Kourtney is ''having fun'' with her rumoured flame Younes Bendjima.

The reality TV star and the former boxer have kept things ''casual'' thus far, but it has been claimed things are now starting to heat up between the duo.

An insider said: ''Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun.''

The pair met during Paris Fashion Week in October, and Younes was apparently ''really helpful'' to Kourtney after her younger sister Kim was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital.

The source explained: ''He was really helpful and supportive during that time.''

Kourtney has since grown fond of Younes, and will often arrange to meet with him whenever she has free time away from her brood.

The source said: ''Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids.''