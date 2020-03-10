Kourtney Kardashian feels at her most desirable when she's naked.

The 40-year-old reality TV star - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - thinks she's at her most attractive when she's not wearing any clothes at all.

Asked when she feels most desirable, the brunette beauty replied: ''Naked - tiger stripes and all.''

Kourtney is famed for her enviably youthful appearance, which she partially credits to her current skincare routine.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also revealed her sister Kim has played a crucial role in her beauty regimen.

She told Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's lifestyle website Rose Inc: ''I would say in the past three years I really started taking care of my skin in a way that has made a difference.

''Being consistent with facials and treatments, as well as at-home care such as face masks and the products I now use, have all really made a difference. I do try (but haven't been doing my best lately) at really feeding my skin from the inside out, with intention.

''So I guess more like 37 was my year to really step it up with my skin, all encouraged by Kim, who told me to start being proactive and give it some love.

''I will say, too, that with age comes wisdom, which is beautiful and something we should be proud of. I feel blessed to have experienced and lived all that I have.''

Kourtney also explained that, over the years, she's learned not to strive for ''perfection''.

Asked when she feels she's really healthy and thriving, Kourtney replied: ''It's really a combination of physical and mental wellbeing. Feeling at my best, without striving for perfection.

''To me it is all about balance and moderation. Happiness and health are wealth.''