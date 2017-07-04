Kourtney Kardashian keeps herself in shape with the help of ''intermittent fasting''.

The 38-year-old television personality has shared her detoxing tips with her fans as she revealed she doesn't eat for ''14 to 16 hours'' after her dinner, as well as taking part in one full 24-hour fast once a week.

But the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with her former parter Scott Disick - made sure to warn her followers that they should seek medical advice before detoxing or fasting.

Posting on her app, Kourtney wrote: ''First of all, detoxing, of any kind, should be something you consult with your doctor about beforehand, since everyone is different.

''My doctor did muscle testing and found that I had high levels of metals like mercury and lead, so my motivation for this detox is to get rid of the metals in my system.

''I don't eat for 14 to 16 hours after dinner (known as intermittent fasting), so if I have dinner at 6 pm, I won't have breakfast until 8 am or 9 am.

''I also do a 24-hour fast one day a week.

''On the fasting days, I drink bone broth and water all day, and then I'll have dinner that evening.

''I find it easiest to always do this on a very busy day, so I don't have time sit around and wish I was eating.''

The brunette beauty also confessed the process is ''difficult'', and insisted it's okay to break the rules once in a while.

She continued: ''I'm not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult. On fasting days, I try to stay busy and, if I'm home, I'll avoid going into the kitchen. For the rest of the days, if I'm hungry, I'll grab a handful of almonds - but I really try not to snack at all.

''I also know that I need to enjoy my life, so I break the rules when I go on vacation or if there's a special occasion. And I'm okay with that.''