Kourtney Kardashian went on holiday with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie for her children.

The reality star - who has kids Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with her ex - recently went away for a trip with her former flame and his girlfriend, and after being quizzed by mum Kris Jenner she's opened up on the situation.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she explained: ''He was gonna take them anyways. So I'm like, do I want to go and experience it with them?

''Or do I want to stay home? I get FOMO so I'm like, I don't want to miss out on this with my kids.''

She insisted the vacation wasn't ''awkward'', and reiterated that the pair just want to make sure the children see a ''super normal'' situation between their parents following their split in 2015.

Kourtney - who revealed she stayed with the kids in a different villa to the couple - added: ''I know that we don't have to travel together and I don't think that we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward.

''I feel like we are doing out best to make everything feel super normal for the kids... So i think as long as we're all OK with it, I think it's really amazing to be able to all travel together.''

Meanwhile, Kris had said she was concerned that her daughter's indecisive nature will lead her to realise she still has feelings for Scott when its too late to do anything about it.

She said: ''She can't pick a paint colour, that takes months. I'm just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it's going to bite her in the a**.

''And she's gonna be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.''