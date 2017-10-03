Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Younes Bendjima has been the ''perfect gentleman'' during their romantic trip to Paris, France.

The loved-up couple - who have been dating for several months - have been busily enjoying the sights and sounds of the French capital in recent days, and the hunky model has been chivalrous throughout their vacation.

A source shared: ''Kourtney and Younes are staying at an iconic hotel in Paris. They went shopping and checked out sunglasses at the Balmain showroom and the [soccer club] Paris Saint Germain team store.

''They walked around holding hands and talking. They had a bodyguard with them walking through the streets and clearing the way.''

Kourtney, 38, and Younes have been attracting plenty of attention in the city, with fans trying to take their picture as they've been walking through the streets.

But Younes has been doing his best to protect the reality TV beauty.

The insider told E! News: ''They had to navigate through big crowds and a lot of people taking pictures. Younes was leading Kourtney and helping her make her way. He got the car door for her and was the perfect gentleman.''

The couple's romantic trip to Paris comes shortly after Kourtney admitted she is open to having another child with Scott Disick.

The brunette beauty ended her relationship with Scott - who is now dating Sofia Richie - over two years ago, but she refused to rule out getting back with him and having a sibling for their other three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and two-year-old Reign.

Speaking about the possibility of them rekindling their romance, Kourtney recently confessed: ''I feel like I would [have another baby with him] if the situation was right.

''But that doesn't mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don't get any ideas.''