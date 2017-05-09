Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying a ''casual'' romance with her rumoured boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is believed to have struck up a relationship with the former boxer after being introduced to one another through mutual friends, and whilst the pair are ''having a lot of fun together'', sources insist the romance is ''not serious''.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Kourtney and Younes are hooking up [but] it's not serious yet. They are having a lot of fun together and it's very casual. They met through mutual friends in Los Angeles.''

The news comes after it was recently reported the 38-year-old television personality was enjoying getting to know her new beau after spending time with him over the past week.

Another source said at the time: ''Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun.''

The pair reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week in October, and sources even claim Younes was ''really helpful'' to the 38-year-old television personality after her younger sister Kim was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital.

The source added: ''He was really helpful and supportive during that time.''

Kourtney - who has three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with her former partner Scott Disick - reportedly ''really likes'' Younes, and will often arrange to meet with him whenever she has free time away from her brood.

The source said: ''Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids. They had lunch on Wednesday (03.05.17) at Zinque [restaurant] in West Hollywood and then briefly stopped into an art gallery to look at art.''

Whilst a second insider said: ''They were holding hands and seemed cosy.''