Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's romance has cooled off.

Although the 38-year-old reality TV star enjoyed a PDA-packed vacation to Europe with the 23-year-old model last month, friends say their relationship is no longer a priority for the mother-of-three.

A source told PEOPLE: ''Since her Europe trip with Younes, Kourtney has been laying low. She hasn't seen Younes recently. She isn't focused on dating.''

While Kourtney and Younes were hot and heavy for a few months, sources close to the star have insisted that it was never serious.

One insider previously said: ''Kourtney and Younes are hooking up [but] it's not serious yet. They are having a lot of fun together and it's very casual. They met through mutual friends in Los Angeles.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Kourtney is ''worried'' about her ex-partner Scott Disick, who is the father of her three children; Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two.

The star has become concerned over Scott's excessive partying and is worried that he is out of control.

A source said: ''Kourtney is worried for Scott, as are Scott's friends and the whole Kardashian family. They are really worried for him.

''They aren't angry - just concerned - because he's clearly going through something.

''The partying and photos emerging are symptomatic of situations they've had in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place, mentally.''