Kourtney Kardashian is ''done'' with her former boyfriend Scott Disick.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has had an on/off relationship with the 33-year-old television personality - with whom she has three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - since 2006, but it seems the brunette beauty is finally putting an end to their romance as she's reportedly ''over'' the hunk.

An insider told TMZ.com: ''She's done treating Scott like a baby and worrying how he'll react to her every move. She cares for and respects the father of her children, but romantically ... it's just over.''

The news comes after Kourtney, 38, is believed to be enjoying a new romance with former boxer Younes Bendjima, whom she met through mutual friends.

A source said recently: ''Kourtney and Younes are hooking up [but] it's not serious yet. They are having a lot of fun together and it's very casual. They met through mutual friends in Los Angeles.''

It's not the first time sources have claimed the new couple are ''having fun'' together either.

A source claimed last week: ''Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. Its been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun.''

The pair reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week in October, and sources even claim Younes was ''really helpful'' to Kourtney after her younger sister Kim was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital.

The source added: ''He was really helpful and supportive during that time.''

Kourtney reportedly ''really likes'' Younes, and will often arrange to meet with him whenever she has free time away from her brood.

The source claimed: ''Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids. They had lunch on Wednesday (03.05.17) at Zinque [restaurant] in West Hollywood and then briefly stopped into an art gallery to look at art.''

Whilst a second insider said: ''They were holding hands and seemed cosy.''