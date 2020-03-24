Kourtney Kardashian has vowed to ''never'' have an on-screen relationship again.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has admitted that having her ex-partner Scott Disick - with whom she has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five - on her family's E! show was ''hard'' on their relationship and so she has decided she never wants to put her future partners in the spotlight again.

Speaking on the channel's new show 'In The Room', she said: ''The only thing I really don't share is my relationships.

''Scott and I, for 10 years being together, our whole relationship was on the show and I felt like the toll that it took on us - you know, there were other things too, obviously - I felt like it was hard on our relationship.''

The raven-haired beauty refused to divulge whether she is seeing anyone at the moment, but insisted she is ''really content'' and does't feel like there is a gap in her life.

The mother-of-three said: ''I feel like I'm really content, but I think if it was the right situation, I think it's something that I would want. But, I don't feel like it's missing.''

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old reality star also opened up about how ''overwhelmed'' she was when she woke up on her milestone birthday because of the ''pressure'' placed on her to ''look good'' at her party.

She admitted: ''There was this pressure, I think of where you think you're supposed to be at a certain age.

''I think, for some reason, 40 for me really made me analyse my life.

''And I just felt really overwhelmed.''

Despite feeling like she had to please others, Kourtney ended up ''feeling so good'' in the end.

She added: ''There was intense pressure from everyone.

''Like, 'You have to look the best you've ever looked walking down the stairs to your party!' I don't like being the centre of attention, so I didn't even know if I wanted a party.

''I woke up on my birthday though feeling so good.''