Kourtney Kardashian drinks ''detox water'' to stay healthy.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - makes up big batches of flavoured water to improve her own wellbeing and ''jump-start'' her metabolism in the morning.

Writing on her app, she shared: ''Since drinking enough water every day is a huge part of my wellness regimen, I have big pitchers at home infused with healthy ingredients.

''Studies show that drinking 8 to 12 ounces of filtered water with fresh lemon first thing in the morning helps jump-start your metabolism and detox your body, while mint and ginger are effective in keeping your immune system strong. When I make this water, the fresh flavors taste so good that I end up drinking even more throughout my day!''

Meanwhile, Kourtney has recently been enjoying a string of exotic trips with her beau Younes Bendjima and she reportedly loves the ''fun'' romance.

A source said: ''She likes her relationship with Younes, because it's all fun and play. Kourtney had the best trip. She likes going to exotic places with him. They already have another trip planned. She seems very happy. They are visiting historic sites like the Pyramids of Giza. They have also enjoyed the north coast's Hacienda Bay and the beaches.''

Whilst another insider added: ''Kourtney spent part of last week in Florida where she met up with friends and then they flew with Younes to Egypt on Sunday. She was so excited to see him and they are incredibly happy.

''She is trying to live it up as much as possible this summer and she couldn't wait to see him again. He planned this adventure for them and wanted to take her somewhere new and exciting.

''Kourtney was especially keen to see the pyramids and they had an incredible time doing that. They have enjoyed the beach, rode on camels and fully immersed themselves in the culture and eating the food.''