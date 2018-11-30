Kourtney Kardashian cries herself to sleep at night over her pregnancy fears.

The 39-year-old reality TV star - who already has kids Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - made the confession during an upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', telling her friends Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd about the struggles she's been having with freezing her eggs.

Kourtney explains: ''I've been so up and down emotional because I've been doing the shots for egg freezing.

''And it's, like, crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin! Like, I'm so crazy. I just ... I can't take it.''

Although Kourtney played down the physical pain of the injections, she admitted it's been an emotional experience.

She says: ''I think everything was just really heightened and some days I would feel so anxious. It's just very emotional. So that, I think, is the hard part.

''I mean, I feel fine. I just cry myself to sleep every night. Honestly, I don't know if I'm going to have more kids. I just feel like it's just for safety.''

Kourtney first revealed she was thinking about freezing her eggs during an earlier episode of the reality show when she was talking to her sister Kim Kardashian West.

At the time, Kim expressed surprise, telling Kourtney: ''Are you serious? You want another kid?''

And the brunette beauty - who split from Scott, the father of her three children, in 2015 - replied: ''What if I do, though? I don't know what I want. What if I want a kid in the next ten years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?''