Kourtney Kardashian considered moving to Italy when the wildfires ripped through Los Angeles last year.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has admitted she had to stay positive when the Woolsey Fire started burning in Los Angeles and the Ventura Counties in November because her seven-year-old daughter Penelope, whom she has with her ex-partner Scott Disick, was really panicked by the blaze.

Speaking in a bonus scene from season 16 of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim Kardashian West's best friend Jonathan Cheban asked: ''Have you guys seen any damage at all, anywhere?''

To which Khloe Kardashian replied: ''My house wasn't on fire.

''Kourtney's backyard is on the f***ing news the whole time. Kourtney was like, 'You know what? What's going to happen is going to happen. Everything is replaceable.' ''

Kourtney added: ''Penelope kept saying, 'What are we going to do if the house burns down?' I said, 'We can go anywhere. Let's go to Italy. We can move to Italy. We can eat focaccia for the rest of our lives.' ''

The wildfire meant that Kourtney moved into her half-sister Kendall Jenner's home temporarily but the 23-year-old model was starting to get sick of the ''daily slumber parties'' and asked Kourtney to move out.

Speaking on a recent episode of the family's E! reality TV show, Kendall told her mother Kris Jenner: ''I'm a little annoyed about something.''

Kendall went on to say that she was struggling sharing the master bed with Kourtney, 40, and her three children; Mason, nine, Penelope and Reign, four.

She added: ''She's overstaying her welcome a bit.''

To which Kris, 63, replied: ''Oh boy.

''You just have to say, 'Kourtney, I love you. But I need you to move back home.' ''

But the catwalk star doesn't want to say anything in case it leads to an argument.

Kendall told the cameras: ''I hate confrontation, I really do.

''So, asking for her to leave makes me nervous. But I'm getting to the point where I have to have a conversation with her.''

More than 265,000 people were evacuated in November when the blaze started.