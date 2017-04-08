Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are co-parenting in Hawaii.

The brunette beauty and the 33-year-old television personality called time on their romance in 2015, but have decided to put their differences to one side in order to enjoy a trip to Hawaii with their three children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (07.04.17) to share a snap of the pair against the luscious green landscape, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wrote: ''MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. (sic)''

Kourtney, 37, and Scott have continued to co-parent their children throughout the rough patches in their relationship, but Scott revealed last month he isn't sure how the pair manage to co-parent so flawlessly.

He said: ''I don't know, and I don't want to jinx it. I don't think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we're able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that. Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It's not broke, so don't fix it.''

Meanwhile Scott recently confessed during an episode of their reality show the he's still in love with Kourtney, even if there is no immediate prospect of them reuniting their on/off romance.

He said: ''I feel like I will never be over her. She's the love of my life, but I just try to do everything to be there for her, but there's literally no appreciation for anything ever.''

Scott's party-loving lifestyle led to the collapse of his relationship with Kourtney and while he acknowledges he was largely to blame for their break-up, he is eager to see his family reunited.

He explained: ''I definitely realise that a lot of things truly are my fault and I'm happy taking ownership for all that.''

And Scott believes Kourtney still doesn't understand quite how much she means to him.

The TV star - who has previously admitted to drinking and partying excessively - said: ''I just hope that one day she understands that I would never want to be with anybody but her.''