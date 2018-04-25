Kourtney Kardashian visited Capitol Hill to campaign for improved cosmetics regulation.

The 39-year-old self-professed sustainable beauty lover took action against the beauty industry on Tuesday (24.04.18) in Washington D.C. by working with the Environmental Working Group on their #beautymadebetter initiative to ensure stricter screening of care products containing harmful chemicals - which have been linked to cancer and allergies - because ''busy moms'' don't have the time to carry out proper research into the products on their own.

Speaking alongside Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. about the regulations they say haven't been updated for 80 years, mother-of-three Kourtney said:

''I do feel like it's time for congress to do its job because as parents there's only so much time we have to research, we rely on experts but there's only so much we can do.

''I am from a beauty family and my sister's products have been tested with EWG and they score well but I think it would be nice if there were laws to regulate so people running these businesses and these companies can have some standards of what to use, so it's like a guessing game.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is often in professional makeup for her day-today life and admits that it would be reassuring for her and her makeup artists to know the products they use are safe.

She continued: ''I get hair and make-up almost everyday for filming and for my job and I have all different makeup artists, they want to use the best products and even they don't have the information.''

Her action gained encouragement from her millions of fans and younger sister Kim Kardahsian West - whose KKW Beauty products are popular in the market - showed support for her sister on her social media.

She simply tweeted: ''Go Kourt.''