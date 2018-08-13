Kourtney Kardashian broke down in tears during a therapy session with her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian.

After last week's explosive season premiere of the new season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which saw Kourtney admit she doesn't think her sisters ''support her'', the trio came together in a bid to talk through their issues on Sunday night's episode (12.08.18).

Kim, 37, instigated the meeting after Khloe, 34, was annoyed at their eldest sister, Kourtney, 39, for spending all of her time with her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima in favour of hanging out with her family.

Kim announced: ''We all communicate really weird and we just don't ever express what's really bothering us and we all walk on eggshells around each other.''

Whilst Kourtney didn't show willing to be involved, Kim wouldn't say no for an answer, and insisted: ''Well we're all going to therapy together, so it's happening.

''Because we all need to communicate with a mediator and we don't have that mediator.''

Kourtney - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with ex-partner Scott Disick - then agreed to talk with her siblings, and Khloe said she felt the former has a ''communication issue''.

The 'Revenge Body' star added: ''If you don't care to fix relationships with your sister I can't force you to.''

Kim and Khloe then left the room and Kourtney burst into tears and left.

She then came round to the idea, but said she didn't want to get into a ''mean'' fight with her sisters.

She said: ''I'm the one who invented mean fighting.

''I'm just not wanting to fight like that anymore. I don't want to be mean and I don't want to spend my time around people that are mean and putting me down.''

However, it didn't go down well with Kim who insisted Kourtney was contradicting herself.

Kim said: ''You're preaching that you just want this Zen life and that you're so positive and you don't want to fight, but then most of the time you're arguing about stuff that's like, 'Again?' ''

Khloe - who has four-month-old True with partner Tristan Thompson - then admitted she hadn't felt as close to Kourtney and that she was determined to find out why.

The Good American owner confessed: ''Kourtney and I have a really special bond, I haven't felt that from her in the past couple months and that's been frustrating for me.

''I do feel a major disconnect between her and I specifically, and I would like to understand what that is.''

Kourtney then explained that she feels the filming of their family show shouldn't have to be her ''priority''.

She said: ''It's like everything is ... the show's more important, work's more important.

''Maybe travelling isn't a priority to you, but it is to me.''

Whilst Kourtney admitted she felt her sisters were ''resentful'' towards her, Kim insisted that wasn't the case.

She said: ''We honestly want Kourtney to take her trips, we want Kourtney to live her life and do whatever she wants to do.''

Kim - who is married to Kanye West and has three children with him, North, five, Saint, two, and seven-month-old Chicago - admitted to the cameras that she feels Kourtney should be more ''responsible'' when it comes to her commitment to 'KUWTK'.

She concluded: ''We just want her to be held accountable and be responsible that when you take a job and you're getting paid to do something that you honour that, because all of us do.''