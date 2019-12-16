Kourtney Kardashian has branded her sister Khloé a ''bully''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star fumed at her sibling during a recent trip to Wyoming, where they took part in a cattle drive.

She said: ''When Khloé calls me a bully, it's just the exact opposite. I feel like I've been bullied for the last two years by Kim and Khloé, if I don't do something that fits their mold of how they want me to be. I just think no matter what, my sisters, are always looking for a reason to give me s**t.''

And when they returned to the lodge, Kourtney - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five - admitted she wanted to go home because she felt incredibly ''picked'' on.

She added: ''Why would I want to be here with a bunch of people who literally, they just pick on me? Why is there this constant need to criticise? ... After Khloé lashing out at me at the ropes course, I just feel defeated. I can never win. It can never be light and fun anymore, everyone takes everything so personally, including myself. It's just not enjoyable to hang out together.''

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously insisted she will always rely on her sisters - including Kim Kardashian West, Khloe as well as half sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - ''unconditionally''.

She said: ''It's knowing we are always there for each other. It's just that kind of unconditional support you can't find everywhere. I think we all respect what the other has done and we are always here for each other.''

However, Kourtney admits that her favourite sister ''changes every day''.

She confessed: ''Today it's Khloe. Yesterday it was Kim.''