Kourtney Kardashian reportedly won't allow Scott Disick to see their children until he ''shapes up''.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with the 34-year-old television personality - whom she split with in 2015 after almost a decade of on/off dating - and reportedly wants Scott to clean up his act, which has recently seen him cosying up to a number of different women in Cannes, France, before he's allowed access to their brood.

A source said: ''Scott hasn't seen the kids for weeks. Up until recently, it was his own choice. But now, even if he wanted to, Kourtney won't let him see the kids unless he shapes up.''

The insider also claims that 38-year-old Kourtney - who is now in a relationship with former boxer Younes Bendjima - is adamant that Scott should ''get help'' before he can see his children, as she reportedly finds his behaviour ''pathetic''.

They added to People magazine: ''She just can't believe they are going down the same road again. It feels old to her. She used to worry about Scott, but not anymore. She just finds him absolutely pathetic. It's obvious to everyone that he is a mess. She is wondering how long it will take this time before he comes crying and asks for forgiveness. She plans on being firm. Get help, or he won't come near the kids.''

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Scott's friends are worried the star is ''out of control'' after he was spotted with a bevy of beauties in recent weeks, including 18-year-old Sofia Richie, 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne, and his former flame Chloe Bartoli.

A source said: ''Scott's lifestyle has become out of control. His friends are all worried for him and trying to calm him down. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes.''