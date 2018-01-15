Kourtney Kardashian has praised her boyfriend Younes Bendjima with helping her find the balance between romance and family.

The 38-year-old reality star - who has Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, with her former partner Scott Disick - has been dating the handsome model for over a year now, and has said she can count on him to make sure she is making enough time in her hectic schedule for dates away from her brood.

Speaking on Sunday's (14.01.18) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - which was filmed during the early stages of her romance with Younes - Kourtney said: ''I've definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn't travel without the kids. And I think it is important to take time, especially because my relationship is important to me.

''Just because those worlds aren't colliding right now, just making sure that I make time for both. And I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I'm home. And I think it makes me the best mom I can be.''

It comes after the 24-year-old hunk spent Christmas (25.12.17) with Kourtney's famous family, and sources said prior to the big day that their ''serious'' relationship was making the brunette beauty ''very happy''.

An insider said at the time: ''It's definitely serious. No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.

''Younes has met her kids. Kourtney's family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn't party, isn't flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It's obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.

''Younes will be in LA for Christmas and is invited to celebrate with Kourtney's family.''

Meanwhile, Kourtney's former partner Scott - who is now in a relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie - ''screamed at the top of his lungs'' when he found out his former flame had moved on with someone new.

Kourtney said previously: ''Last night I went to dinner with a guy and was photographed and I just felt like I should give Scott a heads up out of respect, even though he hasn't done the same to me in the past. But the photos never ended up coming out in the end so it was pretty much all for nothing.''

And her sister Khloe Kardashian, who had witnessed the phone call, added: ''He was screaming at the top of his lungs.''