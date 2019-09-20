Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly rekindled her romance with Younes Bendjima.

The 40-year-old reality star - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - dated the model for two years before calling time on their relationship in August 2018, but it seems they may be ready to give things another go, as they've reportedly rekindled their romance.

According to DailyMail.com, Kourtney and Younes, 26, were spotted walking hand in hand this week after Younes picked up the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star from her home in Calabasas and drove her black Range Rover to downtown LA with her in the passenger seat.

The publication reports the pair enjoyed an Italian lunch, before hitting the Blum And Poe Art Gallery in Culver City to took in a new exhibit.

Kourtney and Younes' rumoured reunion comes just one month after she ran into Younes and another of her exes, Luka Sabbat, whilst going out to dinner at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

A source said at the time: ''Kourtney did not leave with either Younes or Luka and left by herself, but she and Younes did see each other inside.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that both Kourtney and her younger sister Khloe were on breaks from dating, especially after Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 17-month-old daughter True - kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party in February.

A source said: ''Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn't happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren't rushing into dating right now. [They] know they'll get back to the world of dating when they are ready.''