Kourtney Kardashian had an awkward reunion with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima on Friday night (23.08.19).

The 40-year-old reality TV star attended The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, where they came across two of Kourtney's exes, Younes and Luka Sabbat.

A source told Us Weekly: ''Kourtney did not leave with either Younes or Luka and left by herself, but she and Younes did see each other inside.''

Kendall, 23, also endured a similarly awkward evening, as she came face-to-face with her most-recent ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons.

The source added: ''Kendall and Ben arrived separately about one hour apart and left separately about 30 minutes apart.''

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently revealed she struggled to find her ''thing'' when she and her sisters started going their own ways.

The brunette beauty used to do everything with her two sisters Khloe and Kim, including running a line of clothing stores named Dash, which they closed in 2018.

But when the sisters decided to explore new projects on their own, Kourtney found it hard to find something she was interested in.

The reality star - who now runs her own lifestyle brand named Poosh - said: ''We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, 'Well what's my thing?'

''Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom. I didn't want to take on something else.

''But once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me - and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me - then it became fulfilling.''