Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are ''casually dating.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star set tongues wagging this week when she was photographed holding hands with her ex-boyfriend - who she split from last year after he allegedly cheated on her - but it's believed there's nothing serious going on between them at the moment as they're just having ''fun.''

A source told PEOPLE.com: ''They spend some time together. It's more of a friend situation. You could call it casually dating. It's definitely not a relationship.

''They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him.

''She isn't happy about being photographed with him though.

''She has been trying to just keep it private.''

The 40-year-old beauty and the 26-year-old hunk's reunion comes one month after she ran into Younes and her other ex Luka Sabbat whilst going out to dinner at The Nice Guy restaurant in Hollywood with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

A source said at the time: ''Kourtney did not leave with either Younes or Luka and left by herself, but she and Younes did see each other inside.''

The fact that Kourtney is hanging out with Younes again surprised some fans as it was previously claimed that she and her younger sister Khloe were on breaks from dating after Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 17-month-old daughter True - kissed friend Jordyn Woods at a party in February.

A source said: ''Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads.

''Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn't happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren't rushing into dating right now. [They] know they'll get back to the world of dating when they are ready.''

Kourtney - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - dated model Younes for two years before she called it quits.