Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are ''incredibly happy'' together.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and Younes, 23, recently vacationed together in Egypt and are currently preparing to head to Algeria, where Younes is from - and the couple are said to be loving life at the moment.

A source explained: ''Kourtney spent part of last week in Florida where she met up with friends and then they flew with Younes to Egypt on Sunday. She was so excited to see him and they are incredibly happy.''

The duo are doing their best to make the most of the time they spend together, because Kourtney and her boyfriend both have jam-packed schedules.

And the brunette beauty - who has kids Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - is determined to really enjoy herself this summer.

The insider told E! News: ''She is trying to live it up as much as possible this summer and she couldn't wait to see him again.

''He planned this adventure for them and wanted to take her somewhere new and exciting.''

In particular, Kourtney was eager to see the world-famous pyramids in Egypt, while the duo have also enjoyed spending time together at the beach.

The source said: ''Kourtney was especially keen to see the pyramids and they had an incredible time doing that.

''They have enjoyed the beach, rode on camels and fully immersed themselves in the culture and eating the food.''

Last month, meanwhile, it was reported that Kourtney laid down some co-parenting rules to Scott during a family holiday.

Kourtney reportedly told Scott that he has to quit partying hard and must respect her dating other people if they are to co-parent without any issues.

And Scott, who is known for his fun-loving lifestyle, is said to have agreed to meet Kourtney's demands.