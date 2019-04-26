Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been told to decide whether to ''be together'' or not after a spiritual healer claimed they are ''soulmates'' and were a couple in a past life.

The 40-year-old reality TV star was left shocked by the claim during a recent trip to Bali when she visited renowned local healer Mas Joko, who said the former couple - who ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015 - were together ''in a past life''.

Speaking on a sneak peek of the new 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' episode, Kourtney says: ''Scott came in and the guy was basically saying that in a past life we were together and that we're soulmates.

''He was like, 'You have to decide if you want to be together or not be together.' ''

But Kourtney and 35-year-old Scott - who co-parent sons Mason, nine, Reign, four, and daughter Penelope, six - don't appear likely to reconcile their love anytime soon.

While Kourtney broke up with boyfriend Younes Bendjima last summer, Scott has been dating Sofia Richie, 20, for around 18 months.

Kourtney's sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian were shocked she received such an ''emotional'' reading after the trio saw Joko.

Khloe, 34, says: ''I'm surprised by Kourtney's recap, because Kim and I literally got nothing, emotionally, from our reading.''

Kim adds: ''They got such deep information. Why didn't that happen to us?''

Joko ''sucked out stuff'' from Khloe's knee after sensing negative energy in the area.

She says: ''I walked in there and I was so excited.

''Sit down, he lifted up my pants, took a straw and sucked out stuff from my knee and he spit it into a bowl.

''He was literally picking up my kneecap through my skin. I was like, 'Ow!' He's a very strong little man.''

And Kim, 38, also experienced discomfort during her reading.

She says: ''He makes me cut my hair, so I had to cut off a piece of my real hair and put it in a bowl.

''Then he pulls my toes so f***ing hard, I almost was like, 'Dude, you've got to stop. This isn't normal.' ''