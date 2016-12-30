Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly ''stronger and healthier'' together than ''ever before''.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars have been known for their on/off relationship, but managed to put their differences aside in time for the Christmas season - which they spent together with their three children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - and are now reportedly ''getting along great''.

A source claimed: ''Kourtney is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around.

''She sees how much happier their children are when he's around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.''

Kourtney, 37, and Scott, 33, were spotted enjoying a family skiing holiday in Aspen, Colorado, on Tuesday (27.12.16) with their children, and the insider added the pair have been ''enjoying each other's company''.

The source told HollywoodLife.com: ''They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each other's company. Kourtney and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation.''

Meanwhile, sources previously claimed Scott was ''consistently on his best behaviour'' for two months, in order to prove himself to his former flame.

An insider said at the time: ''He has been consistently on his best behaviour for the past two months. He's not been partying or drinking.

''This is the first time we've seen Scott be this good in a very long time. Yes, that is always something Kourtney wanted for Scott - to calm down and be at home.''