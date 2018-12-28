Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are planning a special television show that focuses on their co-parenting.

The former couple - who have Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, together - are reportedly keen to have their own TV programme documenting their new family life now they are split up and also Scott's relationship with his current girlfriend Sofia Richie.

A source told RadarOnline.com: ''It could be the most intriguing soap opera or spinoff plotline of KUWTK right now ... Kris wouldn't not let this be filmed because it will be great for ratings.''

Kourtney and Scott recently went on holiday with their kids and Scott's girlfriend Sofia and Kourtney's sister Khloe praised the former couple for staying friendly exes and putting the kids first.

After a fan tweeted: ''This is co-parenting done right!!,'' Khloe wrote: ''Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!! (sic).''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Sofia is eager to maintain a good relationship with Kourtney, 39, as she is serious about her relationship with Scott, 35.

An insider shared: ''There has been and will continue to be things with Scott's family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama. She loves Scott and wants to be with him. She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids.

''She knows that Kourtney isn't her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids. Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts.''