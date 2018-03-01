Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has stopped talking after a ''furious row'' about her relationship with Younes Bendjima.

The 38-year-old beauty and Scott, 34, have three children together - Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three - but communication between the pair is said to have completely broken down, with Kourtney apparently eager to put some space between herself and her former boyfriend.

A source explained: ''Kourtney stopped taking Scott's calls, and stopped talking to him because it's just like Groundhog Day for her.

''She just wants to get on with life, to move on, and would love to be working on building a co-parenting relationship with Scott. They don't really talk any more.''

Kourtney is happy in her relationship with Younes, and feels like she can easily live without the dramas that Scott brings.

The insider told The Sun Online: ''Kourt is in a good place without him and his drama in her life. She just needs space from him.

''Whenever she does try to work on the co-parenting relationship, he either flies off the handle about Younes, or tries to cause drama.''

In one episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Scott - who is currently dating 19-year-old model Sofia Richie - issued a threat against Younes.

As a result, the reality star is now increasingly keen to keep a distance between herself and her former partner.

A source close to Kourtney said: ''Kourt just thinks it's too much - the kids come first with her.

''When it comes to discussing anything to do with the kids or planning, she has one of the nannies or her assistant do it.

''When it comes to general life stuff, she has her mom call him - or else Kim.

''He listens to them, because he has to - his future depends on staying in their good books.''