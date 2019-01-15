Kourtney Kardashian agrees with her sister Khloe's decision to stay with Tristan Thompson, despite his cheating scandal.

The 34-year-old reality star was left devastated when she discovered her NBA star boyfriend had been filmed getting close to another woman just days before the birth of their daughter True in April last year.

But the pair managed to work through their differences and are now still together, and Khloe's older sister Kourtney has insisted she would've made the same decision if she was in Khloe's position.

When asked during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live' with her sister Kim Kardashian West if she would've stayed with Tristan if she were in Khloe's shoes, she said: ''I think I would. I think when you have a family, you do everything you can for your family.''

Kourtney, 39, has already been through a turbulent relationship with her former partner Scott Disick - with whom she has Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four - and so knows how to work through tough situations.

Kim, 38, then added: Well, you stuck with Scott through a lot. That's [Kourtney's] personality.

''From seeing everything that happened, it's so easy and quick to be like, 'Oh my god, leave him, leave him!' It's so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you're an idiot for staying.''

To which Kourtney replied: ''To have the strength to really not give a f**k.''

Meanwhile, sources recently claimed that Khloe could be set to have another baby with Tristan, as the couple believe a second child could help bring them closer together.

An insider said: ''Having True has changed Khloé's life. Khloé would love another baby and to give True a sibling. She always wanted to be a mom and it wouldn't be surprising if she got pregnant again.

''Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite. True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what.''