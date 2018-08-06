Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West battled it out on Twitter as their reality TV show fight aired on TV on Sunday (05.08.18).

The latest episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' features a huge row between the pair after Kim slammed Kourtney for not making time for a family photoshoot and called her ''the least interesting to look at''.

Kim, 37, ranted: ''I can't handle this anymore. I need Kourtney to not be so f**king annoying with this stick up her ass like she f**king runs this s**t because she doesn't. She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out. She doesn't do s**t.''

And as the show aired on TV, the pair showed that they have not put the drama behind them, even though it was filmed months ago.

Kourtney, 39 - who has eight-year-old Mason, six-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign with her former partner Scott Disick - wrote: ''Watching this fight actually gives me chills. We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.''

A furious Kim - who has five-year-old North, two-year-old Saint and six-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - took this as a personal insult and replied: ''And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!''

Kourtney then tried to calm Kim down by explaining that she just wanted to spend more time with her children rather than working.

She wrote: ''And I do. But I wasn't wanting more work, I already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has a different meaning to each of us. You're an amazing mother, I'm not taking that away from you.''

However, she finished by explaining that her relationship with her sister had changed for good after the intense fight.

She tweeted: ''We're ride or die. But I don't accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn't allow it (sic).''

Speaking on the show, Kourtney insisted she would no longer spend time with people who upset her, including her siblings.

She said: ''I'm not here to be mistreated by my f**king bitch family. Kim saying that I'm the least interesting to look at -- who even speaks like that? You don't say things like that. You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I'm not here looking for another job. I already work enough -- more than I would like to. What's natural to me is being a mother. And I don't expect everyone to have the same interests.

''I'm not going to spend my time, whether it's my sister or not, with anybody that talks to me that way or thinks that way about me. Everybody has different priorities. At the end of the day, when you die and when I die, it doesn't matter how much money is in our bank account. What matters to me is my memories. I don't give a f**k.

''I'm not going to be around people that bring me down on a daily basis. I'm just doing my best.''