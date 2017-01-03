Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have shared adorable snaps together from their New Year's getaway in Aspen, Colorado.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars have been known for their on/off relationship, but have managed to put all differences aside as the jetted out to Aspen for a skiing holiday to ring in the New Year with their three children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (02.01.17), 33-year-old Scott shared a photo of the pair sat on the wing of their plane, dubbing Kourtney his ''fly or die'' - a play on the term ''ride or die'', meaning someone he would stick with until the end.

He simply captioned the photo: ''Fly or die type''

Meanwhile Kourtney, 37, shared a short video on her account which saw the pair dancing on the plane wing together.

She wrote: ''Disco disco @letthelordbewithyou (sic)''

The news comes after it was recently reported the getaway helped the pair become ''stronger and healthier'' together, and they are now reportedly ''getting on great''.

A source claimed: ''Kourtney is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around.

''She sees how much happier their children are when he's around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.''

The pair were first spotted in Aspen last week, and the insider added the pair have been ''enjoying each other's company''.

They said: ''They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each other's company. Kourtney and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation.''