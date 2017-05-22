Kourtney Kardashian ''isn't the best driver'', according to her sister Kim Kardashian West.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star wasn't impressed with her older sibling's driving skills when she took charge of the vehicle during a road trip with Khloé Kardashian to Palm Springs earlier this year.

She wrote in a blog post on her official website: ''On the way there, we stopped at In-N-Out - the best cheese fries! FML. It was Khloé's first time ever at In N Out! Kourt isn't exactly the best driver - we kept making fun of her for not being able to drive while eating fast food, lol (sic)''

However, the 36-year-old television personality enjoyed a chance to spend time with her two sisters as they find it difficult to relax together because of their ''crazy schedules''.

She added: ''Kourt, Khloé and I have such crazy schedules, so I love when we all get the chance to take a trip together. (sic)''

During their visit, the trio managed to fit in some shopping and visit their grandparents' old house.

She shared: ''We went vintage shopping at Thirteen Forty-Five and we even got to visit our grandparents' old house, which was a special experience.''

Whilst the sisters support each other unconditionally, like all siblings, they get into fights and recently, Kim blasted her sister Khloé as a ''big bully''.

Khloé said: ''It's just interesting how I don't see you guys a lot. I take the time to come here thinking, great, this is time that I get to be with my sisters and my nieces and nephews and do all these things.''

Kim ranted: ''You're so annoying. It's like, shut the f**k up! You're the negative one, just saying how awful we are. You're like a big bully that bullies all of us!''

And Khloé fired back: ''I'm over all you people now - ungrateful family members that I can't.''