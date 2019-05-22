Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are both taking a break from dating.

The reality star sisters recently enjoyed a getaway to Turks and Caicos together along with their close friends, and sources have now said the trip was a ''much-needed girls trip'' for the pair, who have both sworn off dating for a little while after going through break-ups in the past year.

Kourtney, 40, split from Younes Bendjima last year and has been romantically linked to several people since, whilst Khloe ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 13-month-old daughter True - earlier this year when he allegedly locked lips with Jordyn Woods.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn't happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren't rushing into dating right now. [They] know they'll get back to the world of dating when they are ready.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars' break from their love lives come after Khloe, 34, recently admitted she wasn't on any dating websites or apps at the moment, because her main focus in life in her young daughter.

She said: ''No, I'm not on anything. I don't care to be. I'm so in love in True, and being with her, and enjoying every moment.

''I know that probably sounds like the typical answer but I'm working. I'm working on myself - mind, body, soul, that other cliche.

''I'm just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship, or even to go on a date. I don't want to.''