Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have taken ecstasy.

Just weeks after their sister Kim Kardashian West confessed to using the illegal party drug, Khloe, 34, revealed that she too has tried MDMA, and has even taken it with her 38-year-old sister Kim, while Kourtney, 39, did say she'd tried the drug, however, insisted she would never do it with her sisters.

The trio were appearing on US chat show 'Watch What Happens Live' when host Andy Cohen asked: ''We know that Kim has done ecstasy before, but what about the other sisters?''

Khloe disclosed ''I've done it with Kim before'' before turning to her sister Kourtney and asking: ''Do you want to talk?''

Kourtney coyly replied while laughing: ''I don't know''

Khloe inquired: ''You don't know what? If you took a pill once?''

Kourtney then admitted: ''I have, but I don't think I did it with you two. I think I would kill myself.''

Although Kim is honest about her past drug, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - can understand why people were shocked she used the drug, as she's so straight-laced these days.

She previously said: ''People that were close to me, that obviously know that life of mine, they're like, 'I can't believe you said that.' And I was like, 'Well, I mean, I never really hide anything.'

''[I think] it's just weird to people that I've done ecstasy but I don't drink, I don't smoke weed, I don't do anything. So it's weird to have done that.''

During the scenes on 'KUWTK', Kim admitted she hadn't made some of her best choices after taking ecstasy, including marrying music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 and shooting her infamous sex tape with Ray J.

She said: ''I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.''