Kodaline would love to pen a song for pal Ed Sheeran's wedding.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker helped the Irish band's bassist Jason Boland get engaged in 2015 by bringing him on stage following their support slot at Dublin's Croke Park, where the musician asked his long-term girlfriend Etaoin Corr to marry him in front of 80,000 fans.

And now that the 27-year-old singer/songwriter is engaged to Cherry Seaborn, frontman Steve Garrigan would be up for writing a track for the couple's big day.

Steve previously wrote 'The One' as a gift to the band's sound engineer Cameron Young and his wife, but now their fans use it as their song on their wedding days, so he has experience in that department.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Steve said: ''If Ed calls me up and asks me to write him a wedding song, of course I'll write him one.

''I don't know what it is with us and wedding songs.

''I wrote one as a gift to friends, I wrote it the night before and it ended up being a single for us.

''It has grown legs, so many people have used it as their wedding song now.

''My mate is a little bit annoyed because he is like that's my song.

''So yeah, if Ed wants a wedding song, I will write him one.''

Kodaline's new song 'Follow Your Fire' is produced by Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac - who did Ed Sheeran's smash hit 'Shape of You' and Pink's 'What About Us' - and Steve says the pair pushed the band out of their ''comfort zone''.

'Follow Your Fire' is taken from Kodaline's forthcoming new album - the follow-up to 2015's 'Coming Up for Air' - which sees them experiment with a new sound inspired by tropical house DJ, Kygo.