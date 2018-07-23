Kodaline's Steve Garrigan says creative differences in the studio keep the band ''down to earth''.

The 29-year-old rocker and his bandmates - Mark Prendergast, Vincent May and Jason Boland - first met as kids and over the years they've learnt how to move past disagreements by remembering their roles in the band, and reminding themselves of the early days when they played pubs.

The Irish singer told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Because the four of us have known each other since we were kids, if any of us steps out of line or gets too big for their boots one of us will bash them back down to earth again.

''The only time things get heated and we may fight is in the studio - and then we can leave and go for a pint or whatever like nothing happened.

''We all have our roles which are important and we just have to remind both ourselves, and each other, what we do - whether that's drummer, bass, guitar, singer.''

He added: ''We don't forget playing in bars to nobody.

''The songs we played back then are some of the songs we take around the world now, but back then nobody gave a sweet s***.

''We are very lucky we can do this for a living and that keeps us grounded.''

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Steve revealed he would love to pen a song for pal Ed Sheeran's wedding.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker helped the band's bassist Jason get engaged in 2015 by bringing him on stage following their support slot at Dublin's Croke Park, where the musician asked his long-term girlfriend Etaoin Corr to marry him in front of 80,000 fans.

And now that the 27-year-old singer/songwriter is engaged to Cherry Seaborn, the frontman would be up for writing a track for the couple's big day.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Steve said: ''If Ed calls me up and asks me to write him a wedding song, of course I'll write him one.

''I don't know what it is with us and wedding songs.

''I wrote one as a gift to friends, I wrote it the night before and it ended up being a single for us.

''It has grown legs, so many people have used it as their wedding song now.

''My mate is a little bit annoyed because he is like that's my song.

''So yeah, if Ed wants a wedding song, I will write him one.''

Steve previously wrote 'The One' as a gift to the band's sound engineer Cameron Young and his wife, but now their fans use it as their song on their wedding days, so he has experience in that department.