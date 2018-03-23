Kodaline would love to get into the studio with Harry Styles again.

The Irish group - who released their new single 'Follow Your Fire' today (23.03.18) - bonded with the One Direction star in 2015, after he went to one of their gigs, and the 'Kiwi' singer penned the track 'Make It Feel Right' after they spent the day throwing about ideas.

And now the 'High Hopes' hitmakers' frontman Steve Garrigan has revealed he'd be open to collaborating with Harry.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about Harry - who released his eponymous-titled debut solo LP last year - Steve said: ''The way that song ['Make It Feel Right'] came about was Harry had listened to us and came to our show in Los Angeles and we were hanging out and we ended up in the studio.

''It was a lot of fun and we wouldn't say no to working with him again, I love his album by the way.

''It's not the direction I expected him to go in, it's really mature but we wouldn't say no.

''We've never really done the whole collaboration thing, writing for other people is a whole new world for us.''

Kodaline's new song 'Follow Your Fire' is produced by Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac - who did Ed Sheeran's smash hit 'Shape of You' and Pink's 'What About Us' - and Steve says they pushed the band out of their ''comfort zone''.

'Follow Your Fire' is taken from Kodaline's forthcoming new album - the follow-up to 2015's 'Coming Up for Air' - which sees them experiment with a new sound inspired by tropical house DJ, Kygo.