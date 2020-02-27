Kobe Bryant's older sister has paid tribute to her late brother and niece with a new tattoo.

Sharia Washington has shared a photo of her new design this week - which features both Gianna and Kobe's jersey numbers - as a way of remembering the pair after they tragically died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

Posted on Instagram, the inking shows a black mamba snake - recalling the late basketball legend's nickname - wrapped like an infinity sign around the digits two and 24.

In the caption, Sharia simply thanked the tattoo artist Peter Barrios.

Days after Kobe's sad death, Sharia and the star's other sister Shaya Tabb released a joint statement mourning their brother.

They said: ''On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident.

''We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday.

''Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards.''

On Monday (24.02.20), Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant delivered a speech at her husband's public memorial at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Vanessa's message saw her dedicate the first part to her late daughter, whom she described as ''an amazingly sweet and gentle soul''.

She said: ''I'll start with my baby girl Gianna Bryant, an amazingly sweet and gentle soul.

''She was always thoughtful. Her smile was like sunshine. Her smile took up her entire face, like mine. Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality, and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the she had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine.''

The beauty then spoke about the late NBA legend, and teared up as she described their romance, which began when she was a teenager.

Vanessa added: ''He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. He was the early bird and I was the night owl.

''I was fire and he was ice, and vice versa at times. We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, adoring and romantic. He was truly the romantic one in our relationship.''