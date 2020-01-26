Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter has also died in the helicopter crash that killed her father on Sunday (26.01.20).

The 41-year-old basketball legend was among five people to have died when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas on Sunday morning, and it has now been confirmed that his daughter Gianna was also on board, and has passed away.

According to TMZ, Kobe and Gianna were headed to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice at the time of the crash, which killed everyone on board.

The names of the other three people killed in the incident have not been revealed, but it is believed Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother Vanessa Bryant was not on board, and neither were their three other children, 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri.

Vanessa is yet to publicly comment on the tragic news.

As of the time of writing, the crash is still under investigation, and it is not yet known what caused the helicopter to go down.

Kobe is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, making 18 All-Star teams during his 20 year career with the LA Lakers, as well as being a first-round pick in the 1996 draft, winning five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and being named the league MVP in 2008.

The Lakers famously retired both of Kobe's jerseys, number 8 and 24, and he is the only player in team history to have received that honour.

Kobe also achieved success in the film world, winning an Oscar for his short film, 'Dear Basketball', in 2018.