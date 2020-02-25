Kobe Bryant's memorial featured performances from Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Christina Aguilera.

The 41-year-old basketball legend was honoured in a 'Celebration of Life' public memorial service on Monday (24.02.20) at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, after he, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash last month.

And during the memorial - which was held to honour all nine victims of the crash - several stars took to the stage to perform moving tributes to the late icon.

Beyoncé opened the service by performing Kobe's favourite song 'XO', followed by her hit track 'Halo', where she was accompanied by a choir.

Following a speech by Jimmy Kimmel - who served as emcee for the event - as well as a lengthy and moving tribute from Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother Vanessa Bryant, Alicia Keys sat down at a piano to play Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata'.

The performance had special meaning, as Kobe had learned to play the song by ear on a long trip away from home whilst he was missing his wife and their children.

Christina Aguilera performed 'Ave Maria' in tribute to the basketball star, and the ceremony was closed with a screening of Kobe's Oscar-winning documentary 'Dear Basketball'.

During the memorial, fellow NBA players Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan gave emotional speeches to honour their late teammate and friend.

Michael said: ''What Kobe Bryant was to me, was the inspiration that someone truly cared about the way that I played the game or the way he wanted to play the game. And as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be.

''When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. I promise you, from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing I had a little brother who I tried to help in any way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother.''

And Shaquille added: ''Kobe was truly a gifted and intelligent student of the game. I remember him saying, 'These guys are playing checkers and I'm out here playing chess.' I said, 'I guess so, Kobe. I don't know how to play chess.'

''As most of you know, Kobe and I had a complicated relationship throughout the years. We never took it seriously. In truth, Kobe and I always maintained a deep respect and love for each other.''

Jimmy Kimmel closed the ceremony with his own speech, in which he said he would ''pray'' for all those who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

He said: ''We love you. We love your kids. We'll pray for you. Don't forget: Work hard and hug the people you love.''