Beyoncé has paid her respects to Kobe Bryant and his family following his tragic death.

The 41-year-old basketball icon and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among those killed when his private helicopter crashed on Sunday (26.01.20), and now the 'Halo' singer has paid tribute to the NBA pro on social media.

Beyonce took to Instagram on Wednesday (29.01.20) to share a heartbreaking photo of the father-of-four kissing Gianna on her forehead as they sat courtside watching a basketball game together.

The 38-year-old singer honoured the pair and vowed to offer her prayers to his wife Vanessa, 37, and their other children - Natalia, 17, three-year-old Bianka and seven-month-old Capri - during this tough time.

She wrote: ''I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens.

''You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.''

The 'Brown Skin Girl' hitmaker also shared two touching photos in memory of the father and his daughter to show her love for her friend.

One image showed the LA Lakers player as a young boy, whilst the second was a beautiful photo of a beaming Gianna.

Beyoncé is the latest star to offer her support to Vanessa, who broke her silence moments before the pop superstar honoured the pair.

Ellen DeGeneres - who gave a lengthy tribute to Kobe on her talk show earlier this week - wrote: ''There is so much love in the world for you right now. I hope you can feel it.''

Sarah Michelle Gellar added: ''You and your family, and the families of the others lost, are in everyone's thoughts, prayers and hearts.''

Derek Hough offered: ''Anything and everything we can do for you and the families affected. We love you.''

Lily Aldridge simply posted: ''Sending all my love and prayers.''

Dakota Fanning wrote: ''Praying for your family.and I hope you feel that today and everyday.''

La La Anthony pledged: ''Love you deep V. Forever and always by ur side [heart and prayer emojis] (sic)''

Martha Hunt posted: ''Sending boundless love, light, and strength. God bless.''

And NeNe Leakes wrote: ''My most deepest condolences to you Vanessa! My heart bleeds for you and the other families! Lifting you up in prayer.''