Klaxons have met up in secret to discuss a potential comeback.

The 'It's Not Over Yet' hitmakers - made up of James Righton, Jamie Reynolds, and Simon Taylor-Davis - are said to have talked about a possible reunion after getting together in London, four years after they went their separate ways.

A source said: ''After years doing their own thing, the Klaxons are finally thinking about coming back together.

''For the first time in ages they're now all settled in London and met up recently to repair cracks in their relationship.''

Should they decide to reunite, the band are expected to hit the road for some shows before a ''full-on comeback''.

The source added to The Sun newspaper: ''They've had their time working on other projects and are hoping to play some more gigs together to start with before making a full-on comeback.''

As well as being known for his keyboard skills in Klaxons, James fixed himself firmly in the show business world when he married Keira Knightley in 2013, and the couple have three-year-old daughter Edie.

Since the band's split, he went on to tour with electronic project Shock Machine, while Jamie formed group Youth Of The Apocalypse with Gorillaz guitarist Jeff Wooton and bass player Seye Adelekan, as well as DJ Twiggy Garcia, rapper Young Lazurus, and drummer Jay Sharrock.

Despite their 2015 split, Klaxons still appear to have plenty of fans listening to their music, which showed in December when they shared their 2018 Spotify listening figures.

The stats stated that their tunes had been streamed 20 million times in 65 different countries.

Alongside the data, they wrote on Twitter: ''A Huge Thanks to All Who Listened on @Spotify this Year''